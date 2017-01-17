COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 17 Tenwow International Holdings Ltd
* Entered into a strategic procurement cooperation with Shanghai Fosun High Technology Co Ltd
* Pursuant to deal parties have agreed that, co shall be strategic procurement cooperation supplier of Fosun High Tech for packaged food Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei