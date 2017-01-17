COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 17 O'Key Group SA says:
* Announces decision to pay an interim dividend for the financial year 2017;
* The board has approved payment of an interim dividend for an amount of $24.7 million;
* Dividend per share equals $0.09167. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei