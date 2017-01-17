Jan 17 Tutor Perini Corp :

* Tutor Perini - Tutor perini receives notice of intent to award a $1.377 billion contract from Los Angeles county MTA for purple line extension section 2

* Tutor Perini Corp - Tutor perini's portion of contract value is expected to be included as part of company's reported Q1 2017 backlog Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: