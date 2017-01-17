BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 17 Tallgrass Energy Gp Lp :
* Tallgrass Energy Partners and Rockies Express pipeline announce Ultra Resources settlement
* Tallgrass Energy Partners Lp - rex has reached an agreement to settle Rex's $303 million breach of contract claim against ultra resources, inc
* Tallgrass energy partners lp - settlement will be submitted to u.s. Bankruptcy court for approval
* Tallgrass energy partners -ultra agreed to enter into a new seven-year firm transportation agreement with rex commencing december 1, 2019
* Tallgrass energy partners lp - terms of settlement stipulate that cash payment of $150 million be made to rex 6 months after ultra emerges from bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION