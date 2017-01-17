Jan 17 Atlanta Poland SA :

* Says Andrzej Niedbalski replaces Magdalena Pawelska - Mazur as the company's CEO

* Magdalena Pawelska - Mazur has decided to step down from her position as she had completed tasks entrusted to her, i.e. expansion and modernization of the company's plant in Gdansk and modernization of the company's production plant in Wloclawek Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)