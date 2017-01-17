Jan 17 Lithium Americas Corp :
* Lithium Americas announces us$174 million strategic
investment by Ganfeng Lithium
* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng agreed to financing terms in
exchange for 19.9% of outstanding common shares of lithium
Americas pro-forma
* Lithium Americas Corp - Ganfeng has agreed to purchase, by
way of a private placement, 75 million common shares at a price
of c$0.85 per common share
* Lithium Americas Corp -following close of private
placement, Ganfeng will own approximately 19.9% of company's
issued and outstanding common shares
* Lithium Americas Corp- proceeds of private placement will
be used to further advance company's Cauchari-Olaroz lithium
project
* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng also agreed to financing terms
in exchange for right to buy portion of lithium carbonate
production from cauchari-olaroz project
* Lithium Americas - Ganfeng also agreed to financing terms
in exchange for us$125 million project debt facility
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: