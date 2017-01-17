Jan 17 Biogen Inc
* Biogen and Forward Pharma agree to enter into settlement
and license agreement
* Biogen - Biogen to pay $1.25b in exchange for license
agreement to Forward Pharma intellectual property
* Biogen - future payment of royalties subject to resolution
of ongoing patent procedures in US and EU
* License agreement will provide Biogen an irrevocable
license to all intellectual property owned by Forward Pharma
* Biogen - settlement and license agreement does not resolve
issues pending in ongoing interference proceeding in U.S. or
opposition proceeding in EU
* Biogen - non-refundable cash payment of $1.25 billion will
not affect Biogen's 2016 non-gaap financial results
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: