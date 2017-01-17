BRIEF-Astana International Financial Centre and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
Jan 17 Atac Resources Ltd :
* Atac Resources Ltd announces accelerated $10 million, 2017 exploration program at the Rackla gold project, yukon
* Atac Resources Ltd - fully-funded 2017 exploration budget is $10 million
* Atac Resources Ltd - fully-funded 2017 exploration budget is $10 million and will include approximately 15,000 m of diamond and rotary air blast drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astana International Financial Centre JSC and NASDAQ sign technology deal for new AIFC exchange
* Statoil - will issue up to 160,000,000 dividend shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 2.50 per share, for subscription by existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: