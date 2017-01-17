Jan 17 Rex Energy Corp :

* Rex Energy announces two-year financial and operational plan and provides financial update

* Rex energy's net operational capital expenditures for 2017 are expected to be in range of $70.0 - $80.0 million

* Rex Energy Corp - debt-to-ebitdax reduction of about 50% by end of 2018

* 2017 capital budget is expected to be funded through cash flow from operations and asset divestitures

* Rex Energy Corp - targeting a two-year compounded annual production growth rate of 10% - 15% by 2018

* 2017 average daily production is estimated to be in range of 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d

* Rex Energy Corp - exit rate production growth for 2017 of 15% - 20%

* Rex Energy Corp - average daily production is estimated to be in range of 194.0 - 204.0 mmcfe/d for 2017

* Rex Energy-in 2017, to realize a fy of gulf coast transport, related positive impact this transportation will have on natural gas price differentials

* Rex Energy Corp - expects to sell approximately 50% of its natural gas volumes to gulf coast

* Rex Energy Corp - full-year 2018 net operational capital expenditures are expected to be in range of $20.0 - $40.0 million

* Rex Energy Corp - for full-year 2018, rex energy estimates that average daily production will be in range of 223.0 - 233.0 mmcfe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: