BRIEF-India's Suryaamba Spinning Mills posts March-qtr net loss
* March quarter net loss 4.2 million rupees versus profit 11.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 17 Indraprastha Gas Ltd
* Indraprastha Gas Ltd says no settlement as such reached by co with North Delhi Municipal Corp
* Indraprastha Gas Ltd says not received any communication from NDMC specifying total amount payable Source text - (bit.ly/2juWGhJ) Further company coverage:
