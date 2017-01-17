Jan 17 Chembio Diagnostics Inc :

* chembio's dpp hiv-syphilis assay receives ce mark for simultaneous point-of-care detection of hiv and syphilis

* Chembio diagnostics inc- plan to complete a u.s. Clinical trial for dpp hiv-syphilis assay and file for u.s. Regulatory approval in early 2017

* Chembio diagnostics - dpp hiv-syphilis now cleared to be marketed,sold within member states of european union and caribbean region, except puerto rico