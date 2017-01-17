Jan 17 Shoprite Holdings Limited :

* Reported excellent growth for six months to December 2016, increasing turnover by 14.0 pct from r62.5 billion to r71.3 billion (unaudited

* Growth on a like-for-like basis was 8.6 pct.

* Sales in south african supermarket operation continued in same trend as first six months of calendar year

* Sales in south african supermarket, supported by good festive trading, increased by 10.7 pct

* Group's furniture division grew sales by 10.0 pct for period

* Credit sales continues to be affected by changes in national credit act. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)