COLUMN-In age of 'superstar firms,' index investing logic holds: James Saft
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
Jan 17 Weichai Power Co Ltd
* Expected to record an increase of about 55 pct to 80 pct in net profit attributable to shareholders of parent for year ended 31 Dec 2016
* Expected result mainly due to an increase in sales of company's main products for year ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 Even in the age of “superstar firms,” the logic of index investing holds.
* Seven-Eleven Japan will limit access to personal information held in retailer's stores by using facial recognition technology from NEC Corp - Nikkei