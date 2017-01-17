Jan 17 Elliott International And Affiliates
Report Combined Economic Exposure In Nrg Energy Inc
* Of about 6.9% of the shares of common stock outstanding
* Elliott International says entered into an agreement with
Bluescape Energy Partners and BEP Special Situations 2 llc
whereby they may be deemed a group
* Elliott International says it believes the securities of
NRG Energy are deeply undervalued - SEC filing
* Elliott International sees numerous opportunities to raise
shareholder value of NRG Energy, including operational and
financial improvements as well as strategic initiatives
* Elliott International says it and the group initiating
dialogue with NRG Energy to address opportunities as well as
implement appropriate board-level oversight
* Elliott says the group also evaluating nomination of one
or more individuals for election as directors of NRG Energy at
the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
Source text: bit.ly/2js49hQ
