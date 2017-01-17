Jan 17 Elliott International And Affiliates Report Combined Economic Exposure In Nrg Energy Inc

* Of about 6.9% of the shares of common stock outstanding

* Elliott International says entered into an agreement with Bluescape Energy Partners and BEP Special Situations 2 llc whereby they may be deemed a group

* Elliott International says it believes the securities of NRG Energy are deeply undervalued - SEC filing

* Elliott International sees numerous opportunities to raise shareholder value of NRG Energy, including operational and financial improvements as well as strategic initiatives

* Elliott International says it and the group initiating dialogue with NRG Energy to address opportunities as well as implement appropriate board-level oversight

* Elliott says the group also evaluating nomination of one or more individuals for election as directors of NRG Energy at the 2017 annual meeting of stockholders Source text: bit.ly/2js49hQ Further company coverage: