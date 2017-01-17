BRIEF-India's Simbhaoli Sugars posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 24.7 million rupees versus profit 199.4 million rupees year ago
Jan 17 Baoxin Auto Group Ltd
* Expected that group will record a substantial increase in consolidated profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected increase attributable to stabilization and steady growth of group's business after completion of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net loss 24.7 million rupees versus profit 199.4 million rupees year ago
* Year-ago qtrly revenue 260.9 million rgt, year-ago qtrly net profit 27 million rgt Source (http://bit.ly/2qyhOUi) Further company coverage: