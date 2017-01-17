Jan 17 MTS Systems Corp :
* MTS Systems Corp - reaffirmed its preliminary financial
results for fiscal year ended October 1, 2016
* MTS Systems - to seek consent and waiver to credit
agreement from lenders to extend deadline to deliver annual
financial statements to extension date
* MTS Systems-plans to file its annual report on form 10-K
for fiscal 2016 and its quarterly report on form 10-Q for q1 of
2017 fiscal year
* MTS Systems - to seek consent and waiver to credit
agreement from lenders to to deliver unaudited financial
statements for Q1 of 2017 fiscal year
* MTS Systems Corp - company expects to receive consent on
or about January 24, 2017
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.70, revenue view $639.1
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text: (bit.ly/2j4FL2k)
Further company coverage: