BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 Mologen AG :
* Convertible bond worth 4.99 million euros ($5.34 million) successfully placed
* Coupon of 6 pct p.a.
* In period from April 1 up to maturity, it will be possible to convert bonds into a maximum of 3,124,994 shares in company in total at a conversion price of 1.60 euros per share
* Bonds to be issued in a denomination of 10.00 euros each with a maturity of 8 years
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.