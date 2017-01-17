Jan 17 Mologen AG :

* Convertible bond worth 4.99 million euros ($5.34 million) successfully placed

* Coupon of 6 pct p.a.

* In period from April 1 up to maturity, it will be possible to convert bonds into a maximum of 3,124,994 shares in company in total at a conversion price of 1.60 euros per share

* Bonds to be issued in a denomination of 10.00 euros each with a maturity of 8 years