Jan 17 Grivalia Properties Reic :

* Acquires 60 percent of Pearl Island project in Panama for 27 million euros ($28.88 million) from Dolphin Capital Investors (DCI)

* Says will acquire all the companies connected with the project belonging to DCI by end of March

* Says Pearl island is one of the biggest private islands of Panama of 30 km coastline

Source text: bit.ly/2jvGeOb

