Jan 17 Nikkei -

* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei

* Kyocera's sales are projected to slide 5% to roughly 1.4 trillion yen, instead of the predicted 3% growth to 1.52 trillion for FY ending March-Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2jt5Njj) Further company coverage: