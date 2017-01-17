BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 17 Fresenius SE
* Says successfully places 2.6 billion in notes
* Says places four tranches with volumes of 700 and 500 million
* Says largest component of the acquisition financing for Quirónsalud
* Says average maturity across all tranches is approx. 8.8 years with an average yield of approx. 1.8%. Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.