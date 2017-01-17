Jan 17 Central European Media Enterprises Ltd

* TCS Capital Management LLC - urged Central European Media Enterprises Ltd to hire investment bank to run process to sell the company - sec filing

* TCS Capital Management LLC - suggested Central European Media Enterprises to replace current members of board with new directors

* TCS Capital Management LLC owns 13.4 percent stake in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd as of january 12 Source text : bit.ly/2jw7pZk Further company coverage: