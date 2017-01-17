Jan 17 Toys R Us Inc (IPO-TOYS.N)

* Toys R US Inc - For nine-week period ended December 31, 2016, domestic same store sales decreased 2.5 percent

* Toys R US Inc - For nine-week period ended December 31, 2016, international same store sales decreased 4.9 percent

* Toys R US Inc says "2016 holiday season proved to be an unusual and challenging one for most retailers" - SEC filing

* "We are disappointed, but remain firmly committed to take aggressive action as we enter 2017"

* Toys R US Inc- "Experienced lower than expected sales in toy category overall and continued softness in our baby business" during holiday season

* Consolidated 3.4 percent decrease in same-store sales for nine-week period ended December 31, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2iyyGLA) Further company coverage: