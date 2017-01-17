BW Offshore CEO sees recovery in contract awards
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
Jan 17 Deutsche EuroShop AG :
* Valuation gain expected to be 145 million euros ($155.06 million)
* Is forecasting a pre-tax contribution to earnings of approximately 145 million euros (previous year: 267.8 million euros) from the valuation of investment properties for 2016 from unrealised and non-cash changes in market values
* Positive result is primarily due to shopping center investment class, which remains attractive and helped to further increase prices in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** BW Offshore, which delivers floating production services to the oil and gas industry, sees signs of an improved market
TEL AVIV, May 29 Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group reported sharply higher quarterly net profit, boosted by increased sales of natural gas from the Tamar reservoir and higher profit at its insurance subsidiary.