* Washington Federal Inc says Qtrly earnings per share $0.46

* Washington Federal says loan originations totaled $1.2 billion for Q1 2017, $278 million increase over $963 million of originations in same quarter a year ago

* Washington Federal Inc says net interest income was $103 million for quarter, a decrease of $3.7 million or 3.5% from same quarter in prior year