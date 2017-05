Jan 17 Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Ltd

* effective as of January 10, 2017 unit entered into an engineering, procurement and construction contract

* Total price payable by JV company under EPC contract is RMB 540 million or $77.996 million-SEC filing

* EPC contract is in connection with co's joint venture with investment funds affiliated with municipalities of Chongqing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: