Jan 17 Hudbay Minerals Inc :
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and
management appointment
* Production of zinc in concentrate in 2017 is forecast to
increase by approximately 25% compared to 2016 production
* 2016 copper and precious metals production from constancia
mine in Peru exceeded 2016 guidance
* Production of copper and precious metals contained in
concentrate in 2017 is forecast to decrease by 17% and 5%
* Sustaining capital expenditures are expected to be $185
million in 2017
* Sees 2017 total capital expenditure $272 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)