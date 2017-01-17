Jan 17 Host Hotels & Resorts Inc :

* Host Hotels & Resorts Inc recommends that holders of operating partnership units of host Hotels & Resorts L.P. Reject "mini tender" offer by certain affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management LP

* Mini-tender offers seek less than 5 percent of a company's outstanding equity

* Learned affiliates of mackenzie capital management made unsolicited offer up to 240,000 op units of Host L.P. At $14.01/op unit