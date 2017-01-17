Jan 17 Regency Centers Corp

* Regency Centers announces redemption of series 6 preferred shares

* Regency Centers Corp - it will redeem all of issued and outstanding 625% series 6 cumulative redeemable preferred shares

* Says aggregate amount being paid to effect redemption of preferred stock is $252.1 million

* Regency Centers Corp - redemption price for preferred stock will be $25.21163 per share