BRIEF-Investeringsselskabet Luxor Q2 2016/17 pre-tax profit DKK 10.5 million
* Q2 2016/17 PRE-TAX PROFIT DKK 10.5 MILLION VERSUS DKK 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 17 Regency Centers Corp
* Regency Centers announces redemption of series 6 preferred shares
* Regency Centers Corp - it will redeem all of issued and outstanding 625% series 6 cumulative redeemable preferred shares
* Says aggregate amount being paid to effect redemption of preferred stock is $252.1 million
* Regency Centers Corp - redemption price for preferred stock will be $25.21163 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rocket Internet shares up 2.4 pct (Adds details, background)