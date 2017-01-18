BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Huarong International Financial Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction Provision Of Term Loan Facility
* facility agreement in principal amount of up to hk$550 million
* lender, unit of company, entered into facility agreement with Jiarun International (Hong Kong) limited as borrower Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.