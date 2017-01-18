Jan 17 Trinidad Drilling Ltd :
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - expects to spend approximately $40
million in capital expenditures in 2017
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd - co expects to utilize existing
capital inventory items to upgrade and maintain its fleet in
2017
* Trinidad Drilling Ltd- "market conditions have improved
over the past few months and we are seeing increased demand and
growing activity levels"
* Trinidad Drilling-although co continues to evaluate
opportunities in jv, at this time, there are no planned capital
expenditures in 2017 for jv operations
