Jan 18 Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says Reliance-Sibur JV plans to set up South Asia's first halogenated Butyl rubber unit at JAMNAGAR

* Says unit will produce 60,000 MT of halogenated Butyl rubber every year under Reliance Sibur Elastomers Private Limited

* Says construction of the Butyl rubber plant is in full swing at Jamnagar, its commissioning targeted for 2018 Source text: bit.ly/2j7n9in Further company coverage: