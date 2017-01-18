Jan 18 Marine Harvest Asa
* Q4 harvest volume 100,000 tonnes
* In connection with presentation of q3 2016 results, marine
harvest guided a total harvest volume of 100,000 tonnes (gwe)
for q4 2016
* Operational ebit for the group was approximately EUR 257
million (eur/nok 9.0327) in q4 2016 (eur 90 million in q4 2015,
eur/nok 9.3351)
* Mean EBIT forecast among analysts was $226.8 million
according to Thomson Reuters
* Operational ebit per kg through value chain for chile in
quarter is positively impacted by approximately eur 0.55 per kg
related to sale of fixed assets
* Reported net interest bearing debt (nibd) was
approximately eur 890 million (eur/nok 9.0793) at end of quarter
* The complete Q4 2016 report will be released on 15
February at 06:30 CET
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Terje Solsvik)