BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Lotus Chocolate Co Ltd
* Says to consider and accept resignation of Ganeswara Rao Kommula as chief financial officer (cfo)
* Says to consider appointment of Ravikumar Pasapula as CFO Source text: bit.ly/2k3eBwY Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago