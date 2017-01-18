Jan 18 Novozymes A/S :

* Q4 sales 3.71 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 3.60 billion crowns)

* Q4 EBIT 1.06 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.02 billion crowns)

* Expects to deliver organic sales growth of 2-5 pct

* Expects an EBIT margin of around 28 pct

* Proposed dividend payout of 4.0 crowns per share is equivalent to dividend growth of 14 pct and a payout ratio of 39 pct

* Says will lay off 198 employees on Jan. 18-19, 2017, 62 of them in Denmark.

* Says new stock buyback program worth up to 2 billion crowns is planned

