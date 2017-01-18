BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 Novozymes A/S :
* Q4 sales 3.71 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 3.60 billion crowns)
* Q4 EBIT 1.06 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.02 billion crowns)
* Expects to deliver organic sales growth of 2-5 pct
* Expects an EBIT margin of around 28 pct
* Proposed dividend payout of 4.0 crowns per share is equivalent to dividend growth of 14 pct and a payout ratio of 39 pct
* Says will lay off 198 employees on Jan. 18-19, 2017, 62 of them in Denmark.
* Says new stock buyback program worth up to 2 billion crowns is planned Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll:
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.