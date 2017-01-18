BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Ddm Holding Ag :
* Signed and closed an acquisition of a portfolio of distressed assets from a bank in Czech Republic
* Total investment amounts to about 5 million euros ($5.34 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
CARACAS, May 29 The president of Venezuela's opposition-run Congress on Monday accused Wall Street investment bank Goldman Sachs of "aiding and abetting the country's dictatorial regime" following a report that it had bought $2.8 billion in bonds from the cash-strapped country.