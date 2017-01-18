UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Netflix Inc :
* Quarterly total EPS including DVD $0.15
* Quarterly revenues $2.48 billion versus $1.82 billion last year
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $2.47 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 international streaming net additions 5.12 million versus company's forecast of 3.75 million
* Q4 total streaming net additions 7.05 million versus company's forecast of 5.2 million
* Says Q4 U.S. streaming net subscriber additions were 1.93 million versus its forecast of 1.45 million
* Sees Q1 total EPS including DVD $0.37
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 total streaming net additions 5.20 million
* Sees Q1 total streaming revenue $2.52 billion
* Sees Q1 U.S. streaming net subscriber additions 1.5 million
* Sees Q1 international streaming net additions of 3.70 million
* Sees free cash flow to be around -$2 billion in 2017 versus. -$1.7 billion in 2016, with FCF loss improving sequentially in Q1'17
* Weakening of U.S. net neutrality laws, should that occur, is unlikely to materially affect company's domestic margins or service quality
* "Amazon prime video expanded recently to match our territory footprint"
* Says "hope the new U.S. administration and congress will recognize that keeping the network neutral drives job growth and innovation"
* Says "weakening of U.S. net neutrality laws, should that occur, is unlikely to materially affect our domestic margins or service quality"
* Says "in Q1, we are forecasting a 9% operating margin, higher than our full year target due to the timing of content spend"
* Says "we will continue to be a regular issuer of debt to finance our investment in original content"
* Says "we anticipate the international segment will be slightly contribution profit positive in Q1"
* Says "we also expect a greater membership impact from our content slate in the second half of 2017"
* Says "we plan on investing over remaining quarters of 2017 internationally and, as a result, anticipate an international contribution loss in Q2" Source text: bit.ly/2iStJeW Further company coverage:
