BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 18 Panacea Biotec Ltd
* Panacea Biotec Ltd says ANDA approval for us market and lta & award from un agencies for supply of pentavalent vaccine (easyfive-TT)
* Panacea Biotec Ltd says plans to launch product within Q1 2017 via distribution partner in US
* Panacea Biotec Ltd says drug used for treatement of migraine in adults and pediatric patients
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago