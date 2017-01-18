BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd
* Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd says board approves bonus issue
* Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd says board approves bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1
* Tejnaksh Healthcare Ltd says decided to increase authorised share capital to INR 300 million Source text - (bit.ly/2jmE9Cl) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago