Jan 18 Concentric AB
* Concentric announces impact of restructuring plans to
align its resources to the lower activity levels
* Says total cash out flow associated with these actions is
expected to be SEK 26 million, of which SEK 9 million has
already been paid by end of 2016
* Says net impact of these restructuring plans upon
company's reported operating income for Q4 2016 is expected to
be SEK 4 million income
* Says total impact of these restructuring plans is expected
to generate annual cost savings estimated at SEK 30 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: