BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd
* Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited unveil a mobile medicare unit Source text: [Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited has informed the Exchange regarding a press release dated January 18, 2017, titled "Himachal Futuristic Communications Limited unveil a Mobile Medicare Unit (MMU)"] Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago