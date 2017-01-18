BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
Jan 18 Duke Offshore Ltd
* Says receipt of long-term loan
* Says secured a long-term loan from IDBI bank for INR 95.5 million
* Says loan, secured by shares and floating assets will be utilised purely for immediate fleet expansion
* Source text: bit.ly/2k3lXAK Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago