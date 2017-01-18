BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Cadila Healthcare Ltd :
* Says Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for Methotrexate tablets USP
* Says drug will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing unit at pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad
* Says drug used for treatment of leukemias, lymphnomas, breast cancer Source text: bit.ly/2jxSjTh Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago