BRIEF-Fufeng Group says has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
Jan 18 ABR Holdings Ltd
* Abr Holdings Limited (Memorandum Of Understanding In Relation To The Proposed Acquisition Of The Chilli Padi Group)
* Entered into a memorandum of understanding dated 18 January 2017
* MOU with shareholders of Chilli Api Catering, Chilli Padi Nonya Catering Pte. Ltd. and Chilli Padi Nonya Restaurant Pte. Ltd
* MOU in relation to acquisition of entire shares in capital of holding company of target companies which is to be incorporated in Singapore
* Been granted period of up to 20 weeks from date of MOU to conduct due diligence on CHILLI PADI GROUP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Has noted decrease in trading price and increase in trading volume of shares of company today
* March quarter profit 17.3 million rupees versus profit 5.9 million rupees year go