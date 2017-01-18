UPDATE 8-Oil inches up in quiet holiday trade, focus on crude glut
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
Jan 18 Statoil Asa
* Says awarding service contracts for two Cat J rigs
* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden
* Initially awarded for four years contracts include options for two 2-year extensions
* Contracts will help increase activities on Norwegian continental shelf, ensure predictability, and create more jobs
* Owned by the Gullfaks and Oseberg licences the Cat J jack-up rigs are tailored to the conditions in the North Sea, where they are scheduled to be installed in the summer and autumn of 2017, respectively
* Cat J rigs are specially designed to perform efficient drilling operations on subsea development solutions in addition to conventional surface drilling from fixed platforms
* The introductory Askeladden drilling programme focuses on proven reserves and gas blowdown wells on one of the Gullfaks satellite fields
* Askepott will primarily drill through the unmanned wellhead platform at Vestflanken 2, which is part of Oseberg Source text: bit.ly/2izZOtC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Oil inventories have dipped, but remain near records (Updates prices)
KIEV/MOSCOW May 29 Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) raided the Kiev and Odessa offices of Russia's top search site Yandex on Monday, accusing the company of illegally collecting Ukrainian users' data and sending it to Russian security agencies.