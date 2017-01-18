Jan 18 Statoil Asa

* Says awarding service contracts for two Cat J rigs

* Baker Hughes and Schlumberger will be awarded contracts for integrated drilling and well services on Cat J rigs Askepott and Askeladden

* Initially awarded for four years contracts include options for two 2-year extensions

* Contracts will help increase activities on Norwegian continental shelf, ensure predictability, and create more jobs

* Owned by the Gullfaks and Oseberg licences the Cat J jack-up rigs are tailored to the conditions in the North Sea, where they are scheduled to be installed in the summer and autumn of 2017, respectively

* Cat J rigs are specially designed to perform efficient drilling operations on subsea development solutions in addition to conventional surface drilling from fixed platforms

* The introductory Askeladden drilling programme focuses on proven reserves and gas blowdown wells on one of the Gullfaks satellite fields

* Askepott will primarily drill through the unmanned wellhead platform at Vestflanken 2, which is part of Oseberg Source text: bit.ly/2izZOtC Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)