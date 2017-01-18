BRIEF-Vexim says Anvisa approves Spinejack implants in Brazil
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
Jan 18 Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl :
* Unit to acquire and receive the entire business of Mayo Polyclinic Co
* Deal for 1.40 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HAS RECEIVED REGULATORY APPROVAL FROM ANVISA(1), BRAZIL'S NATIONAL HEALTH SURVEILLANCE AGENCY, IN ORDER TO COMMERCIALIZE SPINEJACK® IN BRAZIL.
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.