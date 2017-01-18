BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Music Broadcast Pvt Ltd
* Has commenced broadcast from its radio station at Nashik Source text: Music Broadcast Ltd has informed BSE that on January 18, 2017 the Company has commenced broadcast from its radio station at Nashik (which was acquired under Phase III auctions held last financial year) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago