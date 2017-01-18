UPDATE 2-Golf-Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
Jan 18 Legend Holdings Corp :
* Company subscribed for principal-protected wealth management products of xiamen international bank in total amount of RMB3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Golfer currently sidelined after April back surgery (Adds confirmation and background)
BRUSSELS, May 29 Burger King is in trouble with Belgium's monarchy over an advertising campaign asking Belgians to vote online to "crown" the global fast-food giant the true ruler of the country where the U.S. brand will launch next month.