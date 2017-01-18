BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
* Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals clarifies on news item "Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals sets out massive expansion drive, to invest Rs 24,000 cr."
* Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals - future expansion plans were also indicated
* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals says application made to Karnataka government for future expansion plan
* Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals says land for expansion yet to be allotted Source text: (bit.ly/2iAyJGv) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago