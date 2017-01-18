BRIEF-PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
* PPG issues statement regarding decision by Amsterdam Enterprise Chamber
Jan 18 Athersys Inc
* Athersys subsidiary and leading animal health company enter into research and option agreement for cell therapy
* Athersys says under terms of agreement, Regenesys will receive an initial payment in exchange for an exclusive period to evaluate cell therapy technology
* Athersys Inc says additional details were not disclosed for the research and option agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, May 29 A strike by one of the labor unions at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine in Argentina, the site of three cyanide solution spills in 18 months, has ended, the company said on Monday.