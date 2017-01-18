Jan 18 Target Corp
* Target reports November/December sales and updates fourth
quarter 2016 guidance
* Target Corp says updated its Q4 and full-year 2016
guidance
* Target Corp says combined November/December period total
sales decreased 4.9 percent
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $5.00 to $5.10
* Target Corp says now expects Q4 comparable sales in range
of negative 1.5 percent to negative 1.0 percent
* Target Corp says November/December comparable sales in
Target stores declined more than 3 percent, partially offset by
digital sales growth of more than 30 percent
* Target says in Q4 2016, sees both GAAP EPS from continuing
operations and adjusted EPS of $1.45 to $1.55, compared with
prior guidance of $1.55 to $1.75.
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.65 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Target Corp says holiday results hurt by early season
sales softness and disappointing traffic and sales trends in
stores
* Target Corp says Nov/Dec transactions were flat, as
digital transaction growth of over 30 percent was offset by 1.7
percent decline in comparable store transactions
* Target Corp says comparable sales during combined
November/December holiday period decreased 1.3 percent
* Target Corp says costs for accelerated mix shift between
stores and digital channels, highly-promotional competitive
environment had negative impact on Q4 margins, earnings per
share
